Simple sitar strains

Purbayan Chatterjee is a sitar maestro who has played with the who's who of the Indian classical world, such as Ustad Zakir Hussain. He will host an online workshop this week where he will try and make the nuances of his instrument easy for people to understand. He will also talk about how the sound of the sitar fits into various soundscapes, and will approach playing techniques in a comprehensive manner. Sign up even if you are a beginner to get a lowdown from the expert.

On May 15, 5.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 800

