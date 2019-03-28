Simply nailing it

things-to-do

A water-based nail polish by a Japanese brand has come as a boon for fashionistas, with a peel-off removal feature. And it's worth a try

Unless you're a pro, applying nail paint can get quite messy. Especially for time-strapped individuals. While we're still awaiting one that dries almost instantly, sparing us the awkwardness of sitting with our hands stretched out, Japanese company Miniso, which made a lot of noise when it launched in Mumbai in 2017, has now introduced their newest innovation that helps you avoid the pain of removing the polish.

The peel-off nail polish is a water-based one, made using about 70 per cent water, along with natural colours and pigments, so there's no chemical odour aka the strong smell that makes you swivel around for the source when someone decides to utilise their lunch break to beautify their nails. But it's also crucial to let the nail polish dry for at least 10 minutes, especially if you are applying two coats back-to-back.

So, we drop in at the outlet inside a Kurla mall to give this invention a test drive. Once there, we fight the urge to pick up all the shades - royal blue, blood red, glittery maroon, a clear option and a shimmery clear option - and settle for two favourites, the royal blue and the maroon glitter.

Back home, we get down to it, automatically taking out acetone and a cotton ear bud (works best for this purpose) to dab away the nail polish that has spilled outside the enamel portion of the nail. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can make this the smoothest nail application and removal method, without damaging your nails.

At: Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kamani, Kurla West

Call: 61801011

Cost: Rs 190 (per 12 ml bottle)



1 Wash your hands and nails, removing any dead skin, before getting started. The application is smooth and we love the texture of both the plain royal blue one as well as the maroon glitter option, which isn't as grainy as we feared it would be. We also love the subtle sheen of blue.

2 Use a wooden stick (we used a coffee stirrer) at the edge of your nail to ease up the paint.

3 When it forms a layer, pull it sideways or upwards, to peel the colour off.



4 Wash your hands once after. There are a few tiny spots left, which come off more easily and painlessly than any other nail polish we have tried.

