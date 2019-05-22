Simply scrumptious

food

A snug, cutesy eatery is Andheri wins us over with the simple flavours of its Italian and Continental fare

Pollo alla griglia. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Come Friday evening, and we usually scurry back home, order in comfort food and unwind. But hearing the news about an easy-on-the-pocket Italian and continental joint in Andheri, from a friend we were cribbing to about the lack of a quality affordable options, is enough to lure us out of our lazy routine. We head to the cosy eatery, only to find it empty at 9.30 pm. Not a particularly good sign on a weekend.

We skip the Chinese fare and the tempting fries and breakfast menu, and order the chicken tikka popcorn ('235) instead, es­p­ecially since the steward recomm­e­nds it. We get about 10 minutes to study the simple wooden interiors, with potted plants that give the place an outdoorsy feel, before the starter arrives.



Gooey chocolate brownie cake

Enveloped in peri peri seasoning accompanied by a green mayo dip, the succulent bite-sized chunks are crispy on the outside, and have just the right amount of seasoning. Remember the “no one can eat just one” punchline by a chips brand? Well, that could be true for this highly addictive appetiser, which we polish off in minutes, only wishing they had some cold beer to go with it. The dip adds a creamy blend of chillies and mint to each bite.

We call for the panko fried fish next, but they mix up our order and get the burger variant of it ('355). They offer to replace it, but our rumbling tummy rather not wait. The breadcrumb-coated fried strips of fish are still crunchy amidst all the mayo and mustard, as is the lettuce, and make the burger one we could turn to for comfort after a long day. We also like the fact that their accompanying salad has olives, and their wedges are soft yet crispy.



Chicken tikka popcorn

For the mains, we get the chicken parmigiana ('475) and our server is quick to recommend the pollo alla griglia ('445). The former — a breaded chicken breast — comes covered in a tangy tomato sauce, with an ample he­­l­ping of cheese, laid atop a portion of sp­aghetti. Our companion is quick to declare it his favourite, but our heart is set on the pollo alla griglia, wh­ich has been grilled to pe­r­fection. We fall in love with the subtle mushroom sauce and buttery mashed potatoes that go along beautifully with the chicken. Given their generous portion size, we are forced to get it packed for lunch the next day.

For dessert, we want the baked cheesecake, but are told they have run out of it due to a flurry of deliveries.

So, we settle for the gooey chocolate brownie cake ('210), which does not look too promising in the display counter. But we’re in for a surprise as the brownie is soft beneath a layer of chocolate syrup that’s thankfully not overtly sweet. What’s more, they don’t charge us for the brownie to make up for the panko fish mix-up! We’ll be back here the next time we crave Italian food or a quiet brunch.



Chicken parmigiana

At The Poshpit, Road 1, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West.

timing 11 am to 3 am

Call 68493522

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates