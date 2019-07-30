Simply unbelievable, says Egan Bernal after Tour de France win

other-sports

Colombian Bernal hails maiden Tour de France victory; calls it his greatest win

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Paris: Egan Bernal clinched victory in the Tour de France on Sunday, parading into Paris safely in the overall leader's yellow jersey, becoming the first Colombian winner of cycling's greatest prize and its youngest in more than a century.

With the sun setting behind the Arc de Triomphe, the Ineos rider completed the 21 stage, 3,409km (2,118 miles) marathon around France 1min 10sec ahead of 2018 champion and teammate Geraint Thomas. Colombian spectators thronged the Champs Elysees to witness the traditional eight-lap finale, where Australia's Caleb Ewan, also 22, won his third stage of the 2019 edition on the culminating mass bunch sprint.

The champion was welcomed by his younger brother Ronald, his parents and girlfriend, Xiomy Guerrero before embracing his teammates. "I thank France for organising the best race in the world, and for organising my greatest victory," Bernal said in French. "I simply can't believe I have won it," said the tearful Bernal before stepping onto the winner's podium alongside Thomas and third-placed Dutch Jumbo team rider Steven Kruijswijk.

Bernal placed his hand on his heart and sang along with the national anthem before addressing the massed crowds in four languages. "I should say thanks to all my team thank you 'G' [Thomas] for the opportunity," said the youngster in recognition of Thomas' acceptance that Bernal was the better option for Ineos in the Alps. "Today I am the most happy guy in the world. I just won the Tour de France," he said "Vive la France, Vive la Colombie," he said.

Final classification

Yellow jersey: Egan Bernal

Green jersey: Peter Sagan

Polka dot jersey: Romain Bardet

White jersey: Egan Bernal

most Combative: Julian Alaphilippe

Best team: Movistar

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates