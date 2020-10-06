Simply 'yuck' shares Parvathy Thiruvothu in reply to Karan Johar's initiative

Karan Johar, for the uninitiated, has been facing heat for quite some time now. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide news has surfaced online, the Dharma producer has been under the fans' hate messages. Not only this, but Karan also limited his social media comments and was off the digital world during the trial.

A few weeks later, Karan Johar and the entire family jet off to Goa and returned after a mini-vacation. Of late, the director-producer has also been the subject of memes due to his reputation of favouring star kids over outsiders and promoting a culture of nepotism within the industry. He has been inactive on social media for a long time now. But now, after his few posts, it seems like he is all set to make a comeback. His recent social media story shared about his upcoming project.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is not amused by Karan Johar's tweet that the film fraternity will be making "inspiring content about valour, values and culture" to mark 75 years of India's independence. KJo tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post. The outspoken South actor wrote, "Yuck," on her Instastory in reply to the filmmaker's initiative. Parvathy, who featured with Irrfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), is not one to mince words.

On the work front, Karan Johar's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was streamed on Netflix. He now has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya. This will be followed by his next directorial, Takht. This historical stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

