Simran Pareenja: Wanted to dress up like Priyanka Chopra on my wedding

Simran Pareenja who is currently seen in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is all set to experience her reel life wedding in the show. The show, which is based on a very different concept line portrays the unusual yet beautiful relationship of two duos who cannot speak but communicate via sign language. It is now becoming a trend that actors prepare for their reel wedding just like their real wedding and they do something unique. Same is with Simran who is leaving no stone unturned to pamper herself for her wedding.

"Priyanka Chopra is my favorite actress. I have always imagined myself to be dressed up like her for my wedding", expressed Simran. Excited for her reel wedding Simran also lost approximately 8kgs to look her best in the bridal lehenga.

On contacting her she says, "For my reel wedding, I am looking forward to wear red traditional silhouette lehenga which has beautiful embroidery design with stunning jewelry and Western-inspired veil. it will be a perfect amalgamation of who I am".

Sharing about her struggle to play the role of mute girl Simran says, "It is not so easy to play mute as it looks. We might not have dialogues, but it gets even more difficult to express through gestures and postures. At times things get miss-communicated."

In the show, Yogi (Mudit Nayar) and Gunjan (Simran Pareenja) are madly in love with each other. Excited about the wedding Mudit shares, "I am enjoying the current track of the show as I am reliving all those wedding rituals from Sangeet, Mehndi, Haldi to incredible pre-wedding shoots."

