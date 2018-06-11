Simran-Ritika shuttle to victory in Mauritius

The India pair was seeded second in the tournament and were at their dominating best as they brushed aside the No. 1 seeds 21-17 21-12 with consummate ease

The young Indian women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker clinched their second international title by beating Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in the Mauritius Sr International badminton tournament yesterday.

The India pair was seeded second in the tournament and were at their dominating best as they brushed aside the No. 1 seeds 21-17 21-12 with consummate ease.

