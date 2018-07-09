Simultaneous polls against the Constitution, says DMK

"The present proposal of the Law Commission seems to be a complete misadventure that will decimate the federal structure

M K Stalin. Pic/AFP

Warning that simultaneous elections goes against the basic tenets of the Constitution, the DMK opposed the idea, saying it was unwarranted and practically not possible.

"The present proposal of the Law Commission seems to be a complete misadventure that will decimate the federal structure. I respectfully submit my party's whole hearted opposition to the proposal," DMK Working President M K Stalin told the Law Commission. "The DMK is of the firm opinion the proposed call for simultaneous elections goes against the basic tenets of the Constitution," he said. The DMK on Sunday attended the meeting convened by the Law Commission on feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for LS and state assemblies.

