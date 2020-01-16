SIN CITY ROOFTOP RESTO AND LOUNGE

"SIN CITY ROOFTOP RESTO & LOUNGE", located in one of the swankiest suburbs in Mumbai, in the past has won Andheri's (Mumbai's) Most Popular Terrace Bar/ Lounge Of The Year 2019 At Elite Magazine- Elite Nightlife Award- Eiffel Tower, Paris 2019 & Iconic Rooftop Resto & Lounge of the year for Sin City, Rooftop Resto & Lounge

Arrive on the rooftop by sunset to watch the sky turn brilliant colours, then stay for an evening of cool cocktails, gourmet multi-cuisine teasers, and mouthwatering tapas. The panoramic cityscape isn't the only reason you’ll be captivated by Sin City. The music is hot, the drinks are creatively concepted, and the vibe is unmistakably happening.

Marrying the best of old-world charm and new-age dynamics. You’ll be pleasantly surprised when you see how the expanse of 18000 Square feet rooftop has complimented the beautiful interiors and state of the art décor and contemporary ambiance at the city’s most popular bar has played background to the luxury experience

Sin City has become the hub for both Bollywood & Television fraternity, it has become a playground for the A-listers ever since its launch and it is easier than ever to spot yourself a star.

Ambiance:- "SIN CITY" offers three different sections Lounge, Club & Casual Dining best suited for the mood of the guests. A large well-lit & well-done lounge & club section dominate the space with two huge stages to welcome live artists, international & national DJs during the weekends.

"SIN CITY" aims at having collaborations with future innovators of the nightlife industry and musicians from across the globe. They assure patrons memories that could last a lifetime & experiences that will blow your mind.

The interior of the club section is a blend of the comfortable lounge in a classic vintage retro setting. The grey & beige tones are offset with black & gold hues giving the guests a modern-yet-old vintage retro vibe. That’s not it! The state-of-the-art décor and contemporary ambiance at the city’s newly opened lounge will play background to the luxury experience will be equipped with audio, lighting and video systems, serving the need for a true entertainment venue. "SIN CITY" is synonymous with the urban lifestyle. It has deeply looked into every aspect of space planning, presentation, etc. while designing the place.

Hospitality: The warm welcome by the staff of, "SIN CITY" lent the guests their first few moments of comfort, it is committed to providing the consumer with the highest level of hospitality services. The lounge aims to create a niche for them and set new benchmarks in quality, efficiency, and service.

SIN CITY ROOFTOP RESTO & LOUNGE

Address: 5th Crystal Point Mall, New link Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai

Time: 7:00 pm- 1:00 am

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever