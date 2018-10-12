Sing India Sing musical all set to premiere tonight

things-to-do

A multi-genre musical is all set to premiere in the city today

Uday Benegal and Siddharth Basrur rehearse for the musical

Dekhne mein I'm charming and nice. But you hit me once, I'll kill you twice." An Instagram caption is enough to introduce Channel, a media mogul and lead actor of #SingIndiaSing — a multi-genre musical all set to premiere tonight.

The show directed by Nadir Khan revolves around the chase and fascination for stardom in the world today — where making it big trumps everything else. The plot of #SingIndiaSing is constructed in a singing show with wannabe singers from all over the country as participants. And both their singing and personality matter, so one can imagine the trade-off.

To make things more exciting for the audience (and taxing for the characters), their past is no secret. Written by playwright and mid-day columnist Rahul DaCunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the show will be filled with power-packed performances by 11 actors and 18 dancers. Plus, noted producer Clinton Cerejo will be composing the music, and the audience gets to decide the winner. So, we really can't say anything except keep calm, and rock on.

