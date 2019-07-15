Sing your song

things-to-do

An open-to-all workshop will arm budding musicians with tips on how to find their sound

Avanti Nagral

Learn how to compose a song, as well as the basics of how to navigate the music scene in the city, at a workshop that Mumbai girl Avanti Nagral will conduct. Now pop artist who also performs internationally, she received a dual degree in music from Harvard University and Berklee College of Music, and her songs have strong Indian classical, broadway and gospel influences. She will also share tips on how you can find your unique sound as an artiste. The workshop will end with Nagral's signature song-on-the-spot session, where she will compose a song from scratch with inputs from participants.

On July 19, 7 pm onwards

At The True School of Music, 107, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 66243200

Log on to bit.ly/2YSOKbZ (to register)

