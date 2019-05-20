Singapore-bound Scoot flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

national

Scoot Airlines

Chennai: A Singapore-bound Scoot Airlines flight on Monday was forced to land in Chennai Airport after a smoke warning from the automated trigger system in the plane's cargo bay. The plane had 171 people on board.

The flight, which had taken off from Tamil Nadu's Trichy, landed safely and the 165 passengers and six crew members were evacuated.

According to Scoot Airlines, the preliminary assessment showed that it was a false alarm. However, the 165 passengers left for Singapore in a replacement flight on Monday evening, it said.

The airline said in a statement, "Scoot flight TR567, operating Tiruchirappalli-Singapore on 20 May 2019, diverted to Chennai International Airport, as a precaution, due to a cargo smoke warning trigger. The aircraft landed safely in Chennai at approximately 3.41am local time. The aircraft has been grounded for investigations and preliminary assessment indicates a false warning. Scoot will mount a replacement flight to Chennai, subject to regulatory approval, to transport customers back to Singapore. The flight will depart Chennai on 20 May 2019 at 3.30pm local time. Hotel accommodation and meals have been arranged for customers in Chennai. The safety of our customers is of Scoot’s highest consideration. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

