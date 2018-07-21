Singapore health database hit by cyber attack

Singapore's health and information ministries said a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, describing the attack as "unprecedented"

Hackers have stolen health records belonging to 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was specifically targeted in the city state's biggest ever data breach, authorities said yesterday.

Singapore's health and information ministries said a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, describing the attack as "unprecedented".

"Attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted the personal particulars and outpatient information of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media conference. Officials declined to elaborate on the identity of the hackers citing "operational security".

Wealthy Singapore is hyper connected and on a drive to digitise government databases and essential services. While the city-state has some of the most advanced military weaponry, authorities have long warned of cyber breaches, with attackers ranging from high-school students to criminals and state-actors.

