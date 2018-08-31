Singapore, Malaysia fight over bid for UN street food honour

international

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced last week that Singapore will nominate its hawker culture to UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage

Singapore's bid to get UN recognition for its street food has sparked a cross-border culinary clash, with angry chefs in neighbouring Malaysia pouring cold water on the idea.

The city-state is home to many open-air food courts where vendors, known as "hawkers", serve dishes such as chicken and rice, noodles and meat skewers at relatively cheap prices. Some hawkers have even been awarded Michelin stars by the culinary bible, which has had a Singapore edition since 2016.

But the move sparked anger in Malaysia, whose citizens have long claimed their own street food – which shares many similarities with Singapore's – is far superior to anything in their tiny neighbour.

