Singapore president & Prime Minister congratulate Indians on Republic Day

President Halimah Yacob, on behalf of her and her people, congratulated President Ram Nath Kovind in a letter wishing him on India's 70th Republic Day

Narendra Modi and Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore: The longstanding friendship between Singapore and India continues to expand with each passing year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th Republic Day. "Your two visits to Singapore last year gave strong momentum to our Strategic Partnership, especially in new areas of cooperation such as FinTech and innovation," Lee said on Modi's visits to Singapore in 2018.

The conclusion of the Second Review of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement last June provided a conducive framework for the two countries' agencies and companies to strengthen trade and economic linkages, Lee said. "The launch of the Third Review in September 2018 reflected our two countries' mutual commitment to enhance our partnership amidst a rapidly changing world. These initiatives and our many other cooperation platforms will bring Singapore-India relations to greater heights," he wrote in the letter on Saturday.

"As India celebrates this auspicious day, we congratulate India on the great strides she has made in the country's development as well as on the international stage. I wish you and all Indian nationals a joyous 70th Republic Day," Lee added. President Halimah Yacob congratulated President Ram Nath Kovind in her letter. "On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to express my warmest congratulations to you and the people of India on the joyous occasion of India's 70th Republic Day."

Singapore and India enjoy a special relationship rooted in deep historical ties, vibrant people-to-people linkages, regular high-level exchanges and strong economic cooperation.

"In 2018, our two countries further expanded bilateral cooperation across several pillars of our Strategic Partnership, as well as launched cooperation in new areas including FinTech and innovation" reaffirmed President Halim Yacob in her letter. "I am confident that relations between our two nations will continue to strengthen in the years to come. I wish Your Excellency good health and every success," he added.

