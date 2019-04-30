Singapore sanctuary turtles face uncertain future

international

Red-eared sliders sunbathing at the sanctuary. Pic/AFP

Singapore: Hundreds of turtles and tortoises, including rare and endangered species, face an uncertain future after their Singapore sanctuary — a Guinness World Record holder — was forced to relocate due to government redevelopment plans.

At its peak, around 1,000 of the creatures were housed at The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum, which opened in 2001 at popular tourist spot Chinese Gardens.

It also showcased specimens and memorabilia such as figurines and stuffed toys. While the venture built up a loyal following, there had been criticism online of the conditions the reptiles were kept in. Authorities decided to repurpose the area and evicted them — leaving owner Connie Tan scrambling to find and finance a new location.

"I gave up quite a lot for this, and it's tough. My son's university education fees have gone into keeping this place alive," explains Tan, whose father created the original museum, securing the Guinness World Record for the "largest collection of tortoise and turtle items".

