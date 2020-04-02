Singer Adam Schlesinger dies of COVID-19; Tom Hanks pays tribute

Award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for his work with rock band Fountains Of Wayne, is reported to have died after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was 52.

The "Stacy's Mom" singer was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 in February, a fan suggested he had been placed in a medically-induced coma - a fact his longtime lawyer, Josh Grier, disputed earlier this week, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word 'coma' to me," Grier said. Another attorney, Jaime Herman, told portal WENN: "The reports that Adam is in a medically-induced coma are inaccurate. His doctors have not used that terminology."

A family statement, also obtained by WENN, read: "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Tom Hanks, who himself had contracted the virus but is now recovering well from it, took to Twitter to condole Schlesinger's demise. Here's what he tweeted:

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel, too, tweeted a tribute to the late singer-songwriter. He wrote, "I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans."

Author Stephen King wrote, "RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus."

Schlesinger won three Emmys for his work on TV, as well as two Grammy Awards, and two Tony nominations for his musical "Cry-Baby".

He becomes the latest musician to lose his life to the killer virus following the deaths of country singer Joe Diffie, jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney, the Arrows frontman Alan Merrill, and Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove(without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever