Singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalised with COVID-19

Songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for co-founding Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalised due to coronavirus. As per Fox News, in a statement provided by his agent, Adam's girlfriend confirmed that "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic."

Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week and is receiving excellent medical care, Variety reported.

