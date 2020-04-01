Singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalised with COVID-19
Adam Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week and is receiving excellent medical care
Singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalised (Picture courtesy/ANI)
Songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for co-founding Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalised due to coronavirus. As per Fox News, in a statement provided by his agent, Adam's girlfriend confirmed that "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic."
Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week and is receiving excellent medical care, Variety reported.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe