Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured in a brawl in Hyderabad

Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday.

Rahul who was attacked with beer bottles sustained head injuries and was later taken to a private hospital.

The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul. When he pulled them up, it led to a heated argument. After some time, a group of youth attacked the singer with beer bottles. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the attackers also punched the singer.

Take a look:

Police have reached the hub and launched an investigation. The accused are said to be relatives of a Telangana legislator.

