Singer B Praak: Akshay Kumar is like 'bhagwan' in my life

Singer-composer B Praak can't stop gushing as he thanks Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for starring in the music video of his latest track Filhall, which has clocked over 200 million views on YouTube. "I am very fortunate that Akshay sir made his music video debut with me. I can't be more thankful. Woh humari zindagi me bhagwan ki tarah aaye hain (He arrived in my life like a god). I feel blessed to have worked with him," B Praak told IANS.

This is the first time Akshay has starred in a music video and the video, incidentally, also marks the screen debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. "The song has received so much love from the audience. I can't express in words how I am feeling. I even met Akshay sir and personally thanked him. When I told him I owe him a lot, and that thanks is a small word to express gratitude, he joked and said,'tu vadda karke keh de thanks fir' (make your thanks a large one, then)," said B Praak.

The singer recently made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer recently, recording the song "Teri mitti" for the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari". Even as "Filhall" makes waves, the Punjabi singer is gearing up for a new track in Akshay's upcoming film "Good Newwz". He recently also lent his voice to the "Bharat salaam" song for "Hotel Mumbai".

On gradually carving a niche in Bollywood, B Praak shared: "It feels great to see how Bollywood is welcoming artistes from different regions with open arms."

He added: "I feel now there is no difference between Bollywood and Pollywood (colloquial reference to the Punjabi film industry). What matters most is your talent. It feels good that people have accepted me and my work here. In fact, I brought my music to the industry, so it feels good to see people in showbiz are liking it. It's been a great start but I have a long way to go."

