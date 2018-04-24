Singer Badal wants to try different genres

Badal rose to fame with Dr. Zeus's production Vamos



Badal

Punjabi pop singer Badal, who is enjoying positive response to his debut single "Trip", says he doesnt want to stick to one style, and explore various creative realms. "I want to create different genre song for different audience and 'Trip' is really out of my comfort zone as I create more of romantic and party numbers," Badal told IANS.

"'Trip' is out of the box and going forward, I want to make different kind of music. I don't want one genre to be with me forever. I like to explore and I would continue to surprise you every time I come out with a new song because as an artiste, you should always experiment with things and come out of your comfort zone." He rose to fame with Dr. Zeus's production Vamos. Trip was launched by record label BeingU Music.

"The concept of Trip actually decided by Meher Gulati, who is the director of the song. Basically, the concept of the video was to keep it very freestyle and spontaneous. The reason behind it was the things you get from anything being spontaneous is not what you will achieve in a fully choreographed video, so we tried to keep it as much as spontaneous as possible," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever