Darshan Raval

Chogada, Kamariya and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga singer Darshan Raval is releasing his new single, Bhula Diya, on February 7. For the last few years, the singer has had a special number lined up for Valentine's Day and wants to keep the tradition alive with another romantic track. The song has been composed by Anurag Saikia and the lyrics have been written by AM Turaz. Darshan features in the music video as well.

After showing his musical talent in films including LoveYatri, Mitron, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sanam Teri Kasam, singer-composer Darshan Raval is going to make acting debut with a Gujarati film. Raval, who rose to fame through musical reality show "India's Raw Star", said he has signed Gujarati film "KK Patel Vs Patrick".

The 22-year-old singer, who hails from Ahmedabad, has sung song Jab Tum Chaaho and Kheech Meri Photo from Sanam Teri Kasam. Raval said he was studying engineering but dropped out to pursue his passion, music and acting.

Darshan last song was Prime Original Series Four More Shots Please!, he had lent his voice to the ballad, Yaara Teri Yaari.

