Singer Dua Lipa leaves fans hungry for more at Champions League final

British singer Lipa belts out hit singles to leave fans wanting more ahead of Champions League final



Dua Lipa performs prior to the Champions League final at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday night. Pic/Getty Images

British star singer Dua Lipa, who stormed into the music scene by scooping two Brit Awards earlier this year, pulled out all stops to ensure her performance ahead of the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday night was nothing short of phenomenal.

Joined by a troop of dancers, London-born singer Lipa, 22, oozed confidence as she warmed up the crowd for the Real Madrid versus Liverpool match in her skimpy stage ensemble. She opened the show with her recent hit single, 'One Kiss,' before Jamaican rapper Sean Paul took to the field to perform 'No Lie'. Lipa then finished her set with, 'Be The One,' and 'New Rules.'



Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo kisses girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after winning the Champions League final on Saturday. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1. Pic/AP, PTI

Lipa's show set the right tone ahead of the high-octane final. She knew how to work her best angles up on stage as she shook her head, jumped in the air and put on an energetic spectacle for fans. Recently, the star showed support for her LGBTQ fans ahead of Pride month in June and also responded to rumours that she's recording the next James Bond theme tune.

