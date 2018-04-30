Singer Harshit Saxena croons song inspired by Kathua rape victim

The song is inspired by the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim

Upset about the increasing number of sexual assaults that women face in India, singer Harshit Saxena has channelled his emotion into a song. The song is inspired by the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim.



Harshit Saxena

"This is not just a song; it's an anthem against child abuse and rape," says Saxena. Lyricist Sameer has penned the song. "Since he is a father to two daughters, he wrote provocative lyrics to encourage every citizen to fight against sexual abuse," he says.

