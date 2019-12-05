Singer Jagdeep Singh aspires to work in Bollywood in the future

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Punjabi Singer and Model Jagdeep Singh aka Jaggy Singh's recent song Muchh Tak Di released by T-Series has crossed more than 200k views on YouTube in less than 10 days. His previous release HiFi Gabru also grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and received over one million views. Both the songs were not only highly appreciated by the audience but also helped Jaggy become the most promising urban singer in the Punjabi music industry. Jagdeep Singh who is currently working on his debut album is already flooded with great opportunities to work with big names of Bollywood and Punjabi music industry.

Born in Punjab, Jagdeep comes from a very humble family and none of his family members were previously linked to music in any way. Jagdeep Singh who moved to the U.S. at the age of 14, was fond of music since his childhood. He started following his passion for music by learning and playing Harmonium and Tabla. A few years later, he discovered his love for writing and composing. His inclination towards the music wasn't a surprise as he had been going to Gurudwara since childhood. He started taking part in Kirtan at local Gurudwara in India and U.S and then it wasn't too far until he realized that he sure has a voice to justify his own lyrics and compositions as well and later on pursued further vocal training.

Since the start, Jagdeep Singh's family has always been supportive to carry on with his destiny and dreams. His inspiration for entering the music industry and following his dreams is a very selected and sheer class such as Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris, Harbhajan Mann, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab, R.D.Burman, 2Pac & Notorious BIG, to name a few.

