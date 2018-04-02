Singer Justin Bieber's Easter message to fans

Justin Bieber, who has been devoted to the Hillsong Church and has often spoken about his love of Jesus over the years

Singer Justin Bieber told his fans that Easter is not about a bunny. The 24-year-old took to social media this Easter on Sunday and had some words for 98 million followers about what the holiday is really about, reports eonline.com. The Sorry hitmaker wrote a note that read: "Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it's a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! I believe this happened and it changes everything."

The Canadian, who has been devoted to the Hillsong Church and has often spoken about his love of Jesus over the years, added: "I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly for where I am, how I am, who I am."

Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.The popular pastel-filled holiday is often enjoyed by children and families, using the image of an "Easter bunny" who is known for planting colourful Easter eggs for treasure-hungry children. Shortly after the bunny-bopping post, Justin Bieber posted a photograph of himself on Instagram, holding up a stuffed animal rabbit and wearing rabbit-eared glasses. The popstar wrote: "Remember when I said easter isn't about bunnies... well I lied."

