Singer Kanika Kapoor reveals that taking a break was nothing to do with depression

Kanika Kapoor is a singer and fashionista who has always been outspoken about her personal life. She left her life abroad after she separated from her husband and built a sensational chartbusters career in India as a singer.

Kanika believes her journey in the last five years has been a rollercoaster - from a housewife for 14 years and a mother to three children, to moving to Mumbai to start afresh. She is a proud single mother balancing between being a mother and a responsible artiste is always challenging.

Kanika reveals how she was not allowed to bring her kids to India since they are British citizens, which was yet another challenge. But eventually, after creating a strong foundation for herself here in India, Kanika decided that she wanted to step back and spend more time with them because they need her more than her career and her personal life and anything else.

In the midst of it all, she also felt the need to work more on her singing. "I wanted to find myself in the music that I do and create. I wanted to work on my voice, and practice more," says Kanika who feels positive of the next phase of her career.

Kanika's next song is a peppy number in Ragini MMS 3, which is very much in the same space as Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2; 2014),which also makes it Kanika's huge comeback song.

"You will see the artiste Kanika Kapoor. I will not be the Baby Doll singer anymore. Though I am very proud of being known as the Baby Doll singer, I am a singer and I studied music for 12 years. I am not an auto-tune singer," says Kanika, who has given other Bollywood hits such as Chittyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy; 2015) and Tukur Tukur (Dilwale; 2015).

Talking about taking a break, Kanika says she did that because she realised there was no rush. Her contemporaries who were releasing back-to-back tracks kept asking her if she is okay. They asked her if she was depressed when all she did was take time off for herself and her kids. Kanika quips that it was brave of me to do that at the peak of my career.

