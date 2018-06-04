Singer Kavita Seth collaborates with kids for a Sufi concert

Kavita Seth gears up for first on-stage collaboration with kids, Kanishk and Kavish, at latest Sufi concert...

Singer Kavita Seth is back with this year's edition of Anandotsav — A Celebration Of Life, a Sufi concert in the memory of her late husband and guru, KK Seth. Scheduled for June 10, this year's gig holds a special place in her heart as it will see her share the stage with sons Kanishk and Kavish for the first time.

"Since Anandotsav is dedicated to their father, I thought it would be apt for me to perform with my kids this year. He was our mentor, and helped us reach where we are today. Performing with my sons will be an emotional moment for me," says Kavita. While the event will see her render the works of Amir Khusro and Kabir, her sons, too, are working on their sets. "Kanishk will perform Bulleh Shah's Punjabi poetry. Kavish, who is an indie singer, will perform his own songs on the guitar and on the instrument, Noori, which has been made by him."

Besides the trio, a group of children will also take the stage to perform a medley of Kavita's film songs. "I was invited to judge a singing competition and fell in love with the kids' heartfelt singing. I immediately decided to give them a platform to showcase their talent."

For Kanishk, singing alongside the Iktara singer is a dream come true. "I used to be one of mom's chorus singers. It feels great to be sharing the stage as a fellow artiste." Kavish adds, "I'm looking forward to collaborating with mom as an artiste, and not as a son."

