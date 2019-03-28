Singer Khushi Kaur makes an impact!

music

Khushi Kaur is a singing genius, a profilic singer of Bollywood music, a DJ performer and actress

Khushi Kaur

Khushi Kaur is a singing genius with a mellifluous voice of her own. A prolific singer of Bollywood music, Khushi is also a DJ performer and actress.

2017 and 2018, Khushi's music video albums were seen clocking an astounding viewership of about 2 crores and 65 lakhs while promising bigger numbers ahead! Not to mention she acted fabulously in her videos and proved her mettle in acting, too.

All of Khushi's Punjabi and Hindi songs are big hits. Today Khushi's unique voice and Dj style is an amazing combo for the industry and has been liked by everyone beyond madness. Her albums include Saal 18, Sabar, Khawab, Husan, 21vi Sadi, Kya baat hai (with actor Rahul Roy of Aashique fame), Khamosh and Phullan wali car et al.

Khushi aims to go higher in her work quality and work ethics based on hard work and continuous progression.

"I don't mind competition. I have my own style and the best is here to stay," Khushi says confidently as she adds that her musical journey is a never-ending process.

