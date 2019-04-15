Singer KK on why artistes must not depend on Bollywood

music

Back in the Bhatt camp with Sadak 2, singer KK wants you to celebrate autonomy

Krishna Kumar Kunnath

Krishna Kumar Kunnath, better known as KK, still can't get away without singing Tadap Tadap Ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Even though he has rendered chart-busters like Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno) and Desi Boyz, he is best remembered for the evergreen soulful rendition in the Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan starrer. "Every singer has that one number," says the singer, whose latest offering is Tum Na Aaye in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla.

He is presently working on two tracks for Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2. The singer has an old association with the Bhatts, having collaborated with them on several projects since Jism (2003). Apart from that, he has also trained his focus on his independent album. It's been a while since he made one after Pal (1999) and Humsafar (2008). "I am still thinking of a title. I keep re-working [it]. I spend hours in the studio. This is what happens when you are the composer and singer of a project. You are never satisfied."

His musician-daughter Tamara wonders what has him delayed when songs can be released on YouTube. "Releasing an album is a slow process. But I hope to unveil my first single this year." KK believes that "independent music is growing. A singer need not rely on Bollywood alone. There are YouTube sensations now. There are many platforms for a musician, owing to the digital medium." What he is unwilling to explore, though, is the remix trend. "It is a marketing gimmick. I would not tamper with a classic."

