Singer Manmeet Singh has a secret admirer

Apr 01, 2018, 11:16 IST | The Hitlist Team

Anonymous admirer drops paiting of Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros at singer's office

Manmeet Singh

An anonymous admirer of musician Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros dropped a painting of him at his Andheri office. Singh was surprised when he unwrapped the artwork. "The fan invested so much of effort in making it. May God bless him/her," he says.

