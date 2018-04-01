Singer Manmeet Singh has a secret admirer

Anonymous admirer drops paiting of Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros at singer's office

An anonymous admirer of musician Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros dropped a painting of him at his Andheri office. Singh was surprised when he unwrapped the artwork. "The fan invested so much of effort in making it. May God bless him/her," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates