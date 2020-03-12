Singer Manoj Kumar aka Mannu Davan DesiRock Star 'MD' releases new song

Punjabi Music Industry has become the fastest-growing musical industry in India. Haryana and Punjab are giving us one of the best entertainer singers who are winning the hearts of millions in India and abroad. A piece of groovy music, cars, girls and stylish singers are making albums more exciting, and it is also helping our music industry grow more worldwide.

Out of the top list of recent singers, we will talk about the best in the business name Manoj Kumar aka MD desi rockstar. This young lad is making a unique name in the music industry with his fantastic singing and design styling. He is a combo a true desi rockstar who is doing a fabulous job as a singer and entertainer.

Gaining a top spot in this competitive Punjabi music needs exceptional talent, and MD desi rockstar has that talent in him. His songs have been viewed by millions and top the charts in every music channel and also in social media platforms like Tik Tok.

He started to get recognition outside North India too after his blockbuster hits in 2018-19 like Desi Desi and all. We have many singers in B-town who are from Northwest India, and we feel Manoj Kumar too is joining the top list of a singer who will sing songs in Bollywood.

Recently MD came up with an awesome song called "High heel," it is beautifully choreographed and awesomely sung by MD. The song is already a blockbuster as it has been viewed by millions worldwide on Youtube and ruling the musical charts in India.

You can make a masala movie on this desi lad his growth is an inspirational one. He has mostly sung songs on desi beats till now and gain success from his pure desi style and singing. Nowadays, his styling is improving more and more, and we are seeing foreigners dancing on his groovy beats.

Manoj is working in from the past decade or so in the music industry. He has given many blockbuster songs in the past few years. MD and KD are two sides of One coin. One writes and another present it brilliantly—KD as we all know Kulbir who is a rapper and writer and also a dear friend of MD.

Manoj Kumar aka MD rockstar is getting a bunch of shows from Northwest India and also from Abroad. Manoj We feel is going to create history in the music industry with his songs and styling.

