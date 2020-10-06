Singer Monali Thakur shares a heartfelt note after her father passes away

Singer Monali Thakur's father, Sri Sakti Thakur, breathed his last on October 4, 2020. In his remembrance Monali penned a heartfelt note calling him her biggest critic, cheerleader and teacher. Monali's father was an actor and singer in the Bengali film industry.

Sharing a few photos of her dad, Monali wrote, "Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. (sic)"

Take a look at the complete post and pictures below:

Monali Thakur also expressed gratitude that her father didn't suffer and passed away peacefully. She wrote, "Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn't make you suffer... you went peacefully..."

Our deepest condolences to Monali Thakur and her family.

Professionally, Monali Thakur is known for her playback singing in films like Race, Billu, Anjaana Anjaani, Lootera, and more recently, in Shakuntala Devi.

