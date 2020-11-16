Singer Nikhita Gandhi: Love the khichdi that my career is

Even as she awaits the release of her collaborative work with Sukhwinder Singh in Salim-Suleiman's coveted upcoming album, Bhoomi, Nikhita Gandhi is riding high on the success of Burjkhalifa, from Akshay Kumar's Laxmii. While the latter is a typical commercial chartbuster, Saawan will see her render a folk section, apart from an English verse.

Gandhi, who only months ago lent her vocals to Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's single Nach meri rani, has managed to consistently bag diverse projects. Ask her what makes her the first choice among composers creating music across different genres, and Gandhi says, "I have always wanted to cater to myself while creating music. I wrote and composed English songs, for me. If I'd consume Hindustani classical [music], I would also hear jazz and blues. So, my style was esoteric. It is owing to my exposure to different genres that [I could enhance my skills in each of them]. I love the khichdi that my music career is," says Gandhi.

Only 29, she is already spreading her wings, with the upcoming web offering, Mismatched, marking her debut as a composer. "That this is a Netflix outing makes it [more valuable]. I have composed a track, and part of the score as well."

