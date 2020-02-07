Singer Novak Djokovic gets standing ovation at music fest in Italy

Just a few days after winning the Australian Open title for the 8th time, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic regaled an audience with his singing at the 70th Sanremo Italian Song Festival (Settantesimo Festival della Canzone Italiana di Sanremo) in Italy, where he was a special guest.

The Serbian ace sang the famous Italian song Terra Promessa, by Eros Ramazzotti, together with the hosts—Amadeus and Fiorello, who is Djoko's friend. At the end of the song, Djokovic got a standing ovation from the crowd of the Ariston Theater of Sanremo. Besides singing, he also played tennis with the presenters. Meanwhile, Djokovic plans to rest for a couple of weeks after his win Down Under, ahead of the Dubai event later this month.

