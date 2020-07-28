Singer Perrie Edwards not yet ready to get married to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

English singer Perrie Edwards is in no rush to marry Liverpool footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but insists he will remain her love forever.

Perrie, 27, and Alex, 26, have been dating each other since 2016 and have spent the entire Coronavirus-caused lockdown together.

"We always talk about the future," Perrie was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

"He's mine forever, but I don't think we are ready to get engaged anytime soon."

The member of the British girl pop group, Little Mix, had sparked engagement rumours last November when she misspelled Alex's surname on Instagram and joked that she'll get it right when they're married.

After fans spotted the error on social media, she wrote: "It'll be easier to spell when it's my second name and I have to write it all the time!"

Earlier, Perrie said she has been happier than ever during the lockdown. "I feel like I'm really enjoying this [lockdown], I can't lie. I'm having the time of my life! I've never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I've never spent so much time in my house," she said on a radio show.

"I've never had just so much time on my hands to do stuff that I've always wanted to do, so it has been nice," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news