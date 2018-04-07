Singer Peter Andre's family don't talk about brother's death

Singer Peter Andre says he still can't talk about his brother Andrew's death from cancer with his family because even after five years, "it's too raw". While appearing on stage at an event here on Thursday



Singer Peter Andre says he still can't talk about his brother Andrew's death from cancer with his family because even after five years, "it's too raw". While appearing on stage at an event here on Thursday, Peter revealed cancer tore his family apart, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I'm a very proud ambassador of Cancer Research UK since I lost my brother," he said. "It came out of the blue. He was healthy, he was active. But not only did he get this terrible disease but he lost his life shortly afterwards. And it tore us apart." Andrew, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2012, was understood to have been responding well to treatment before his situation worsened. Peter said early detection is key.

"Do I think my brother's life would have been saved it was detected earlier? Sure. The bigger picture here is that millions of people are going through this right now. As a family, we are still so devastated by this loss we can't sit down as a family and talk about it because it's still so raw."

Peter said at first he was "angry at cancer" when he lost Andrew. "I remember when we first lost Andrew and Cancer Research got in touch to see if I wanted to get involved. I told them, no! I was angry at cancer. I said I wouldn't support something that took my brother's life. "But then my brother Mike said to me, 'Bro, you are never going to get over it so you might as well get on with it'. You have got to get on with it. In me something changed and I knew I wanted to be involved in the solution."

