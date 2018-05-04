Singer Rashmeet Kaur and composer Su Real win The Remix reality show

The two competed against Sreerama Chandra-Candice Redding and Thomson Andrews-NSG in the finale



Su Real and Rashmeet Kaur

Singer Rashmeet Kaur and composer Su Real have won The Remix, a digital reality show. The two competed against Sreerama Chandra-Candice Redding and Thomson Andrews-NSG in the finale. Judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya, the announcement will be made on the show tonight.

Amazon Prime Video's The Remix has been garnering love and appreciation from all quarters. The Amazon Original is being hailed for staying true to its concept and being void of unnecessary drama. The Remix provides wholesome entertainment and has been celebrated as a musical extravaganza. Judged by renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan, celebrated music director Amit Trivedi and audience's favourite DJ Nucleya, 'Remix' is a popular concept across the globe which will be brought to India for the first time. The weekly reality show has streamed three episodes so far and the fourth one streams today. The show has been receiving a positive response all over.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates