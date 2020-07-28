Singer Ravindra Singh's music video 'Zindagi - Phir Sey Chalegi' dedicated to the soul of people

Ravindra Singh, a well-known singer has lighten up the grim around, a melodious rendition of giving back life to lonely streets of India by his soothing voice which speaks about the feelings of lockdown.

The musical song conveys a motivational message that 'tough days never last' We shall soon get back to normal days and get back to Start enjoying normal chaos of life.

The world is witnessing lockdown due to COVID 19. Ravindra Singh sang a lovely song 'ZINDAGI' making every lyrics, every phrase, an ensamble of feelings.

Ravindra's passion towards singing and music is remarkably seen in his previously released songs as well.

This time, his song has filled the hearts with joy and love. During lockdown he has always been singing and kept people motivated around him.

I love nature and earlier released music videos have captured the scenic locations, the actors who performed along with me, and many from the the audience are in constant touch to relive those moments and we all wishing for situation to become normal".

Music lovers have been following up at social media, many superhit music videos which has been picked and played by Radio stations across Hindi songs lovers, living in various countries.

This Song is a Gift to the People, love his music for his soulful, meaningful piece of Art.

