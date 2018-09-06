Singer Remo Fernandes acquitted in verbal abuse case

bollywood

Remo Fernandes had been charged with verbally abusing a minor girl, who was walking to the Old Goa Church complex as part of an annual pilgrimage when a car allegedly driven by Remo's son knocked her down on December 15, 2015

Remo Fernandes

A local trial court on Thursday acquitted one of Goa's most popular entertainers and musicians Remo Fernandes, who was booked for allegedly verbally abusing a minor girl.

Speaking to reporters, the Bollywood singer's lawyer Rajeev Gomes said that Fernandes has been acquitted of the charges framed under section 8 r/w 2 (m) of the Goa Children's Act, a special legislation which specifically deals with crimes against children in Goa.

"The Children's Court of Goa has today found my client Remo Fernandes not guilty and honourably acquitted him of all charges levelled against him. Justice delivered," Gomes said, after the trial court delivered its verdict earlier on Thursday.

Fernandes had been charged with verbally abusing a minor girl, who was walking to the Old Goa Church complex as part of an annual pilgrimage when a car allegedly driven by Remo's son knocked her down on December 15, 2015.

The victim, from Malvan in Maharashtra, complained to the Goa Police that after she was admitted to the Goa Medical College located near Panaji, Remo had met her and after an altercation, allegedly verbally abused her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever