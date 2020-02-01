Singer Shaan launched Hiroo Thadani's single 'Unko Apne Kareeb Dekha Tha'

Celebrity guest and a versatile Singer Shaan, launched the music video 'Unko Apne Kareeb Dekha Tha' sung by Hiroo Thadani.

Produced by Maaya S, under her production company Rolling Panda Entertainment, the video features Hiroo Thadani and popular TV actor Puja Joshi.

The beautiful soundtrack composed by Arbind & Lyton on Nazm, penned by veteran lyricist, Late. Madhosh Bilgrami, promises to take you on a dreamy trance.

There was no better way to portray this poet's dream as visually appealing as directed by Roop, a budding director, and a professional Film Editor. It's stunningly shot by DOP Sarfaraz Ali Hasn Khan and every frame is a delight to watch. The music video has been powerfully executed under the supervision of Manohar Ravindran.

The icing on the cake is that Zee music company has released this single. The launch was a bash held at The Club, Mumbai, where the whole team of the music video was present along with the huge number of media persons.

Hiroo Thadani's voice is rich in quality and is truly versatile. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar used to say that he was always in a dilemma, of who is a better artist, Kishore Kumar or singer Kishore? The same is with Hiroo Thadani, the managing director of A.B.C. Chemicals Export Pvt Ltd. Whether he is better as an industrialist Hiroo Thadani or a soulful singer ‘Just Hiroo.’

Incidentally just as the first love of everyone never perishes, Hiroo ji always had the desire and passion to become an actor and a singer! From Shell's Sales Representative to becoming Sales Manager of the Chemical Division (Western) of the Indian Petrochemicals, Hiroo Ji as an artist continued to perform at the site.

Hiroo Thadani's previous single 'Sun To Zara' was a successful music video and the best part is his voice, which tends to make one feel soothed and relieved. The same feeling we used to get while listening to Jagjit Singh.

The melody and simplicity in the depiction of the romance of Hiroo Ji's songs become truly relevant in the current era of Rap culture. After the success of 'Sun To Zara' his new single came 'Tum Jaan Ho Meri ...'.and post that we now have "Unko Apne Kareeb Dekha Tha".

Hopefully, Hiroo Thadani will feature as a playback singer in films very soon. He says there is no age to carry out any kind of job. "Creativity is always young, it never sleeps".

There is an absolute magnetic attraction in his personality. The age in which people talk about relaxation and retirement, Hiroo Thadani talks about Gym, singing, and acting!

