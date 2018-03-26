Singer Tinashe confirms she's in love with NBA star Ben Simmons

Tinashe, 25, previously hinted at her relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers player, calling him her "little boo thang" earlier this month



Singer Tinashe has confirmed that she is dating NBA player Ben Simmons. Tinashe, 25, previously hinted at her relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers player, calling him her "little boo thang" earlier this month.



Tinashe and Ben Simmons

"He's like my full boyfriend, I guess. It was official on Instagram [pictured above)," she told portal, Billboard. The singer, however, said she feels "super weird" about playing her new music to Simmons. "I'm really weird about playing my music for people. I'm weirder about playing my music for people I actually know than people I don't know. I don't want to play it for my mom, don't want to play it for my dad, don't want to see my brothers listening to it. I'm like really weird about it, I don't know why," she said.

