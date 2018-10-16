Singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa: Kailash Kher said that he wanted to make love to me

bollywood

Singer Varsha Dhanoa accuses Kailash Kher, composer Toshi Shabri of sexual misconduct

Kailash Kher and Varsha Dhanoa

Days after Sona Mohapatra accused Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct, singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has levelled similar charges against him. The singer has also called out music composer Toshi Sabri for making untoward sexual advances.

Revealing that she had met Kher during a Super Fight League performance in Dubai in 2015, she said, "We exchanged phone numbers upon returning to India. A few days later, when I was attending a jamming session at a friend's place, he called and said that he was coming to pick me up. It was late in the night and I told him flatly that I didn't want to go. On hearing this, he told me that he wanted to make love to me. I was shattered by his behaviour as I considered him as my guru."



Toshi Sabri. Pic/Instagram

Speaking about her unfortunate episode with the Maahi hitmaker, Dhanoa said she approached Sabri in 2015 in the hope of bagging some singing assignments. "When I met him, he was consuming alcohol in his car. He forced me to drink too, but I refused. In the course of our conversation, he put his hand on my thigh. When I objected to it, he said we are friends. He then asked me to join his friends in his recording room. But when we landed there, I saw that there was no one.

It was then that he took advantage of the situation and forced himself on me. I retaliated and left the place," said Dhanoa, adding that the incident has scarred her so deeply that she has not met anybody from the music fraternity since. In the past week, Kher was also accused of sexual harassment by two women. The Padma Shri winner went on to deny both allegations.

Also Read: #MeToo: 4 women put Bollywood's top talent manager under scanner

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates