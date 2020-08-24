Singer Vee Kapoor collaborates with bespoke menswear designer Saran Kohli

Singer Vee Kapoor who hails from London, UK recently shot for bespoke menswear Saran Kohli Label. With his unique style and jaw-dropping good looks, he looked extremely promising in the recent shoot for Saran Kohli's Indianwear.

Vee Kapoor who has been making listeners groove on his melodious voice recently shown in magazines wearing 'blue hand block printed angrakha kurta.' Vee Kapoor is holding a Tanpura (string instrument) to grace this entire look. The shoot gives retro vibes while outfits remind us of ancient maharaja looks.

On working with Saran Kohli the singer said, "The whole experience was very enriching. We met several times to discuss the theme and mood. In the first meeting itself, the energies were very good. The concept was to mix music with fashion while keeping it simple and subtle. Saran Kohli Label has been my favorite due to the comfort fittings and rich fabrics."Saran in an interview said, whether it was textiles or embellishments or embroideries, the weaving and stitching of the outfit had to be done by hand. All the colours were made with natural substances. The depth of the hues wouldn't be the same if we used the processes and techniques of today.

Saran Kohli, bespoke menswear designer and creative director of Saran Kohli label adds, "Working with Vee has been the most wonderful experience – his knowledge about music and clear vision have been instrumental in how we've shot the outfits. Combining his passions to create my vision has been phenomenal. I am very delighted to see the final pictures."

Vikas Kapoor also knows as Vee Kapoor (screen name) is super excited about this magical collaboration with one of the best Indian designer in London, Saran Kohli. Vee has been doing many original songs for Times Music. It has only been a few months since the last song release and the video has already garnered over half a million views on YouTube. The UK-based artist, who comes from a non - entertainment family, has truly made a mark for himself.

On a parting note, he is happy to see the overwhelming response his latest release has garnered. Vee wishes to keep doing good music and come up with a variety of songs that will help him take up diverse work.

