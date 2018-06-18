Singers come together to record an anthem that celebrates music

Titled Bajne Do Night & Day which has been composed by Gourov-Roshin and penned by lyricist Kunwar Juneja

Akriti Kakkar

Singers Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Sabri Brothers, Akriti Kakkar, Shruti Pathak, Nav Raj Hans and Dev Negi, among others, have recorded a single for International World Music Day.



Shaan

Titled Bajne Do Night & Day, the number is a 9X Originals project, which has been composed by Gourov-Roshin and penned by lyricist Kunwar Juneja. "The idea behind the song is to celebrate music. Since my friends Gourov [Dasgupta] and Roshin [Balu] created the number, I had to be part of it," says Shaan. Ask him if World Music Day is earmarked by musicians, and the singer says, "It brings musicians from across the world to unite as a community. We feel connected through music, no matter which

part of the world we are in."

Akriti Kakkar

For Kakkar, the song is a celebration of life. Thanking the team for waiting for her to return from the US to finish the track, she says, "I was the last artiste to record the song. It's rare for so many singers to come together for a song these days, and collaborating with my friends from the fraternity was an honour." Pathak points out that since the singers recorded their parts separately, the composers and lyricist had a task at hand. "It was a challenge for Gourov-Roshin and Kunwar to put this together. The singers were from diverse genres and synochrinising wasn't easy."

The song will be out on June 21 and will be available on Gaana, Saavn and iTunes.

