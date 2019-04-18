Singh is King! Virat Kohli goes traditional with a turban and Punjabi attire

ipl-news

Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself on Twitter, wearing a Punjabi attire with a turban and captioned it, "Sat Shri Akal saarreyaan nu!"

Virat Kohli is going through a difficult time on the field while captaining struggling IPL team RCB, but the India skipper seems to be keeping himself entertained. Yesterday, Kohli posted a picture of himself on Twitter, wearing a Punjabi attire with a turban and captioned it, "Sat Shri Akal saarreyaan nu!"

Virat Kohli will captain the Indian team in the ICC World Cup 2019 next month.

The selection team comprising MSK Prasad & Co met today at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to pick the Indian World Cup squad that will be touring England and Wales to play the biggest tournament in cricket between May 30 and July 14, 2019.

While Virat Kohli will be leading the team in the 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain of the team. Former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni will be behind the stumps in the playing 11, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will be leading India's bowling attack.

This will be Virat Kohli's first ICC World Cup as captain of the Indian team, he has earlier featured in the team during the 2011 World Cup in India and the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2019:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped young turk Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot in India's 15-strong squad.

The side, expectedly led by Virat kohli, comprises five specialist batsmen, two wicketkeepers, three fast bowlers, three all-rounders and two specialist spinners.

