Singhu Border: Commanding centre of farmers' agitation

Singhu border, the first key farmers' agitation site, on Delhi-Chandigarh route has turned into a commanding centre of farmers' demonstration in the national capital during the last 17 days with making future strategy for the sit-in and selecting representatives to hold discussion with government in resolving their issues that erupted after three farm laws were enacted three months ago by the Parliament.

The peaceful protest that involves thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh is being centrally monitored by a group of farmers' representatives belonging to over 40 farmer unions of different states and towns who have been camping at Singhu since November 26.

Far from over 50 km from Central Delhi, Singhu, where majority of 'Jat and Gujjar' community reside, came into limelight when thousands of farmers carrying flags and shouting slogans gathered there as well as Tikri border on Delhi-Haryana route 17 days ago blocking the connectivity from Punjab and Haryana respectively in a determined bid to push their way through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march while police blocked them with barricades, tear gas shells and batons.

Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshanpal told IANS that the message circulated from Singhu border is being followed by farmers protesting on different Delhi borders which keep them manage the whole agitation peaceful so far.

The leader, however, declined claims that the protest is occupied by 'left wing' people reiterating that a central message is circulated through media from Singhu every day and it is being followed by our farmers from different states who have gathered here against government's three farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chathooni told IANs that "several people took their own programme but we are appealing them not to do it because it makes the agitation directionless. It leads to problems. Whatever messages are given from Singhu border should be followed by all."

The agitation ground, where most of the farmers are Punjabis, has now been the centre of attraction for all those who stood in the support of the farmers' protest from across the country with many celebrities like singer, wrestler and political leaders visiting the place on occasions and many providing their services to the farmers braving chilly winter nights under open skies on broad concrete roads.

Converted in 'mini-Punjab' in the last few days, Singhu so far has organised 3rd, 4th and 5th round of farmers-government talks which, unfortunately, remained inconclusive with both sides sticking on their single point tussle over three farm laws--The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Central leadership circulates their decisions from Singhu and farmers 'panchayat meeting' is also organised at the site where various groups of farmers with their trucks and tractors, waiting for government's decision to accept their demand to repeal the three farm laws which they call "black law", "draconian" and "anti-farmer".

In more than half-month-long protest, the Singhu border protest site gave call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 involving more than 12 states across the country supported by various opposition parties despite its minor impact on functioning routine affairs.

