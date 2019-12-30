Search

Singing a new tune

Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 07:56 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Catch a musician who's begun a new journey

Dhruv Visvanath
Dhruv Visvanath

An experimental venue in Mahalaxmi that also hosts plays, among other events, recently started dedicating one night every month to music gigs. Their next event features Delhi-based musician Dhruv Visvanath. He had earlier embarked on a challenge where he came up with a new one-minute tune for 27 straight days. That seems to have paid off because Visvanath is now embarking on a new phase of his career, which is why the concert is titled, Chapter 2.

On January 9, 9 pm AT G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.
Call 8879208475
Cost Rs 500

