Singing a new tune
Catch a musician who's begun a new journey
An experimental venue in Mahalaxmi that also hosts plays, among other events, recently started dedicating one night every month to music gigs. Their next event features Delhi-based musician Dhruv Visvanath. He had earlier embarked on a challenge where he came up with a new one-minute tune for 27 straight days. That seems to have paid off because Visvanath is now embarking on a new phase of his career, which is why the concert is titled, Chapter 2.
On January 9, 9 pm AT G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.
Call 8879208475
Cost Rs 500
