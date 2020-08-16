Singing the national anthem is not just a day's affair at this South Mumbai college

On the occasion of Independence Day, several schools and colleges held virtual celebrations. But at Wilson College in Chowpatty, patriotism is not just a day's affair.

Every day, just before the first virtual lecture, students sing the national anthem, said principal Dr Anna Nikalje. A recorded-version of Jana Gana Mana is played on the shared-screen of the Google class, with all participants standing in front of their respective webcams. Dr Nikalje, said, "In March this year, we started the practice of getting the entire college to sing the national anthem every day at 7.30 am. We would play a record, which every class was able to hear, while students and teachers along with other staff sang along."

When the new academic year began in August, the college decided to continue the practice.

"Now, every class begins their day with singing the national anthem before the first lecture," Dr Nikalje added.

