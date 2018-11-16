Single, but not ready to mingle, confesses former Miss Universe and NFL star Danny's ex Olivia Culpo

other-sports

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she is not looking for love after break-up with NFL star Danny

Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is no mood to find love at this weekend's Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, where she is slated to present the Vocal Group of the Year, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. When an entertainment reporter Cassie DiLaura asked her if she was ready to mingle with any of the handsome country music bachelors following her recent split with National Football League star Danny Amendola, Culpo replied in the negative.

"No. For the record, no," she was quoted as saying by Fox News. According to reports, Culpo split with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver Amendola last month after pictures of him flirting with sports reporter Bianca Peters on a beach in Miami surfaced, while she was away in Australia. While the breakup might still be fresh, Culpo has quite a busy schedule and said she has no time for love.



Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Talking about her plans for the coming weeks, Culpo said: "I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I'm going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I'm filming a show in LA, among others."

